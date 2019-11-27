Red Dead Redemption 2 Gets Steam Page Ahead of December 5th Launch

Red Dead Redemption 2 launched earlier this month on PC, though it's not yet on the most popular digital storefront, Steam.

That will change very soon as the game's page is now up on Valve's store. Red Dead Redemption 2 will be available there on December 5th. Do note that the Rockstar Games Launcher is still required even if you purchase the game from Steam.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Mod Manager Released Online

Disclaimer Installation, activation, and online play require Rockstar Games Launcher & log-in to Rockstar Games Social Club (varies 13+); internet required for activation, online play, and periodic entitlement verification; software installations required including Rockstar Games Launcher, DirectX, Microsoft Visual C++ 2015-2019 Redistributables (x64), Chromium Embedded Framework, Rockstar Games Social Club Framework and authentication software that recognizes certain hardware attributes for entitlement, digital rights management, license enforcement, support, system, and other purposes. Internet & Rockstar Games Launcher required; registration is limited to one Rockstar Games Social Club account (varies 13+) per purchase; only one PC log-in allowed per Rockstar Games Social Club account at any time; purchases are non-transferable; Rockstar Games Social Club accounts are non-transferable.



Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC is quite demanding, as highlighted by Keith in his performance analysis, but also looks absolutely stunning.

So how do you sum up Red Dead Redemption 2 on the PC, I guess the only way you really can is 'Demanding'. The game looks great when you can crank the settings a bit, but you'll want to reserve as much VRAM as you can for the textures and push them as high as possible since that'll be one of the most obvious improvements. Some would call the performance lacking and scream of lack of optimization, and while for now, that might be a possibility this isn't exactly a lackluster visual title. There is so much going on in each scene that you really have to tip the hat to the developers for what all they've achieved here and there are some scenes that are simply breathtaking.

Moreover, the PC modding scene is already vibrant. We'll be reporting on it regularly - stay tuned.