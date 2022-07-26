Life of Crime 2.0 RDR2 Mod Adds Skill Tree, Ranks, and More

The world of RDR2 mods on PC continuously sees additions such as Life of Crime, which aims to deliver a completely revamped experience with a brand new character.

As creator CruelMasterMC puts it:

The whole point of the mod is to play as a completely NEW character with all of your weapons and money being removed that is designed by you (using multiplayer male or female), NOT to play as Arthur or John. This is the whole point of the mod. And while you play on in the game, you can earn all of the weapons by buying them from a gunsmith or finding them anywhere on the map, and earn more money from doing missions and such to pay for these things and many more things I plan on adding.

The first version of Life of Crime was launched earlier this year. However, CruelMasterMC has now revamped it with version 2.0, which adds a character creator, a skill tree, a rank system, wardrobes, a dedicated intro, and a first train robbery heist mission.

Life of Crime is just one of many noteworthy RDR2 mods. The Law mod overhauls the game's default crime system, delivering a more realistic and logical response of the Law to criminal behavior.

Of course, the FSR 2.0 mod also introduces an unofficial implementation of AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 to Red Dead Redemption 2, allowing significant performance benefits for anyone who doesn't own a GeForce RTX graphics card.