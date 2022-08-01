Menu
Red Dead Redemption 2 LIT Mod Tweaks and Improves Interior Lights

Francesco De Meo
Aug 1, 2022
Red Dead Redemption 2

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 mod that has been shared online last week brings some welcome improvements to the game's interior lights.

The mod, called LIT, tweaks light sources and adds or restores interior lights so that all light sources will cast shadows, resulting in much better-looking interiors. The mod also adds missing prop shadows and removes some fake lighting from no specific source. The mod, however, comes with some issues such as shadows flickering in certain areas, broken textures in some Valentine hotel rooms, and more:

Pros:

  • Light sources have been standardized based on lighting type (candle, oil, kerosene, electrical etc)
  • All light sources will cast shadows 
  • Attempt to restore/add some of the interior lighting and add missing prop shadows (only Valentine for now)
  • Some of the fake lighting (no specific light source) has been removed 

Cons:

  • Due to some replacement bug material reflections(PBR) don't work in the tweaked interiors during daytime
  • Shadow flickering in some areas due to interior shadow distance limits (already in Vanilla) but can be fixed by lowering the overall light intensity or exposure (dark night mod)
  • Broken textures in some Valentine hotel rooms
  • Inability to sit in the barber's chair in the Valentine saloon (fix by removing the saloon file)
  • Potential Grizzly bear bug in Van Horn... 

Some comparison screenshots showcasing the improvements brought by the Red Dead Redemption 2 LIT mod have also been shared, and you can find them below. The mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

01-vanilla-14
01-modded-11
02-vanilla-13
02-modded-11
03-vanilla-11
03-modded-10
04-vanilla-11
04-modded-8
05-vanilla-9
05-modded-8
06-vanilla-7
06-modded-5
2 of 9

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Stadia. Learn more about one of the best open-world games released in recent times by checking out Alessio's review:

Red Dead Redemption 2 may not be perfect, but its minor shortcomings are like tiny blemishes on a stunningly beautiful face. In a way, they only serve as a reminder of how this world isn't made for perfection. Every single aspect of the game will put you into the very shoes of an outlaw roaming America with his gang as they try to escape the law long enough to make the money needed to disappear for good. It's an epic, memorable and engrossing tale which also elevates the open world genre to new heights with the brand new interaction system, a cast of unforgettable characters and a ton of high-quality content to play for a long time.

