RDR2 Update 1.14 Released for PC/PS4/XO; Addresses Stalling on 4-Core and 6-Core CPUs Alongside Crashes

Rockstar Games has released RDR2 update 1.14 for PC and consoles which addresses the apparent stalls on 4-core and 6-core CPUs.

The PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 was released last month, but since its launch, players have been plagued by stalling issues. Those using 4-core and 6-core CPU were required to disable some cores in order to be able to play the game properly. Luckily, this new update should resolve these issues. Rockstar notes that players using an NVIDIA GPU and a 4-core or 6-core CPU should update to GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 441.34 to fix the issues.

New Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Released; Adds New Clothes and New Legendary Bounty to Red Dead Online

In addition to addressing these stalling issues, the update also resolves various crashes.

We’ve included the official release notes for the new update down below:

RDR2 Update 1.14 Release Notes [November 19, 2019] General / Miscellaneous – PC Improvements to address an issue that resulted in stalls on 4-core and 6-core CPUs

Players with NVIDIA graphics cards and 4-core or 6-core CPUs should install the GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 441.34 from NVIDIA and remove any launch arguments to resolve this issue: For more information, please see this support page: https://support.rockstargames.com/articles/360038940333

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a permanent mouse cursor being displayed at all times when launching the game via the Epic Games Store

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in the player’s cores draining at a faster rate than intended in Story Mode when running at high frame rates

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in player weight decreasing at a faster rate than intended in Red Dead Online when running at high frame rates

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in players not being able to place Waypoints on the Pause Menu Map in the correct location

Improvements to address an issue with matchmaking in Red Dead Online that resulted in players with incompatible control settings joining the same session. We recommend that players using mouse and keyboard controls should switch to ‘Free Aim’ targeting mode before entering Red Dead Online.

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in all custom graphical settings reverting to a low preset when the game was updated

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in an ‘Activation Required’ error when loading the game after system hardware or device changes were made

Improvements to address issues that resulted in a crash and displayed the ‘Failed to initialize graphics device’ or ‘Unable to initialize graphics driver ’errors when launching the game. If this issue still occurs, please make sure you have the latest graphics card drivers installed for your system.

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash when launching the game in Fullscreen display mode while using Vulkan

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash when launching the game with some graphics-related launch arguments active

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash during loading screens when entering Story Mode or Red Dead Online

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash while modifying weapons at the Gunsmith in Red Dead Online

Improvements to address issues that resulted in random crashes and the error “Red Dead Redemption 2 exited unexpectedly” during gameplay

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.