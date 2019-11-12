NVIDIA Game Ready Driver 441.20 Out Now, Includes Support for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

NVIDIA has dropped their latest Game Ready driver update (441.20 WHQL) which is optimized for Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment’s much-anticipated Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The update also includes support for newly-validated G-Sync compatible displays, including the Acer XB273U, Acer XV273U, and Asus VG259Q.

Here’s the full rundown of everything included in Game Ready driver update 441.20:

Game Ready for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order The new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. In addition, this release also provides optimal support for the new VR title Stormland. New G-SYNC Compatible Monitors The list of G-SYNC Compatible displays increases to nearly 60 options with the addition of the Acer XB273U, Acer XV273U, and ASUS VG259Q monitors. New Features Added support for GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER GPU

Version 441.12 introduced security updates for driver components.

See the NVIDIA Security Bulletin 4907 for details.

See also the section “Driver Security” on page 14 for actions to take to mitigate

vulnerabilities.

Added support for new LG TV G-SYNC compatible monitor.

Added Image Sharpening control to the NVIDIA Control Panel->Manage 3D Settings page. Increases the level of sharpness, detail, or clarity of images in games and applications. Note: As with all 3D settings in the NVIDIA Control Panel, you can enable Image Sharpening globally, or selectively enable/disable per game as needed (using the Program Settings tab).

As with all 3D settings in the NVIDIA Control Panel, you can enable Image Sharpening globally, or selectively enable/disable per game as needed (using the Program Settings tab). Added Ultra Low Latency G-SYNC+ V-Sync feature

Provides tear-free, low-latency gaming using G-SYNC displays. To enable, set Low Latency Mode

to Ultra, turn on V-Sync, and enable the G-SYNC display.

Added support for ReShade filters within GeForce Experience

Added support for windowed G-SYNC for OpenGL and Vulkan-based applications.

Added support for HDMI 2.1 VRR.

Fixed flashes or frame drops in several Notebook models when running G-SYNC in the lower of the two system refresh rates.

Adds support for new G-SYNC compatible monitors Application Profiles Added or updated the following performance profiles: Borderlands 3

Red Dead Redemption 2 Added or updated the following SLI profiles: Darwin Project

The Outer Worlds (NVIDIA Turing GPUs only)

And here’s the usual array of fixes:

[Red Dead Redemption 2][Vulkan][Maxwell GPUs]: Geometry corruption occurs on some Maxwell GPUs. [2744709]

[Red Dead Redemption 2][Vulkan]: G-SYNC disengages when disabling V-Sync on the game. [2740479]

[The Surge 2] VULKAN_ERROR_DEVICE_LOST when using driver version 440.97. [2739146]

[Quake 3 Arena]: Colors in the game become washed out when set to 16-bit color. [2738607]

[HDR]: HDR black levels are grey on LG OLED55C9. [2738708]

[CS:GO]: The game experiences performance drops in certain CPU-limited cases. [2682973]

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on November 15.

