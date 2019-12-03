New RDR2 PC Update December 2nd Released; Improves Stability, Fixes Graphical Glitches and Addresses Crashes

Rockstar Games has released a new RDR2 PC update which is aimed to further improve the game’s overall stability and minimize crashes.

Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC has been suffering from quite a few issues since its launch last month. For some PC players, the game won’t run at all while others were forced to disable CPU cores in order to be able to actually run the game. Various updates have been released for the PC version and Rockstar has now rolled out a new update that should improve the overall game stability.

[Updated] RDR2 Update 1.14 Released for PC/PS4/XO; Addresses Stalling on 4-Core and 6-Core CPUs Alongside Crashes

In addition, the December 2nd update addresses various crashes and fixes various graphical glitches. You’ll find the release notes, as supplied by Rockstar Games, for the new update down below:

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Update December 2nd Release Notes [December 2, 2019] General / Miscellaneous – PC Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in a crash when running out of memory

Any users experiencing memory-related error messages should check their virtual memory settings are correct by following the instructions on this support article https://support.rockstargames.com/articles/360038178954/ Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in potential save corruption and permanent loss of progress if the player was signed out of their Social Club account while in Story Mode

Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in partial lighting of hair/fur when the Resolution Scale graphical setting was set to higher than the native resolution

Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in a crash when entering the Landing Page during game startup

Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in a crash during initial startup for some specific hardware configurations

Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in random crashes during gameplay on systems using a Nvidia GTX 970 graphics card

Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in a crash when starting the Benchmark Tool on low-end systems

Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in instability on some systems running Windows 10 Version 1090 (November 2019 Update)

Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in audio stuttering/stalling when the game is running at high framerates

Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in pixelated/blocky rendering artifacts on shadows during some cutscenes

Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in rendering and lighting artifacts when the Screen Space Ambient Occlusion graphical option was set to Ultra

Improvements to fix several issues that resulted in rendering and lighting artifacts on some systems during gameplay

Improvements to fix several issues that resulted in random crashes during gameplay in Story Mode and Red Dead Online

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.