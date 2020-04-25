GeForce Hotfix Driver Out Now, Fixes Shader Cache and HDR Issues
A new GeForce hotfix driver (version 445.98) has been released yesterday by NVIDIA. Based on the 445.87 Game Ready driver released ten days ago to provide optimization for the Minecraft RTX beta, Saints Row: The Third Remastered, Snowrunner, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, this GeForce hotfix driver fixes a series of issues such as the shader cache being purged incorrectly and brightness problems with High Dynamic Range (HDR) enabled in some games.
- Notebooks with Maxwell generation GPUs may experience higher GPU utilization during game play leading to reduced battery life and higher temperature
- Fixed an issue where the shader cache was sometimes incorrectly purged on app launch
- Some games may appear very bright when HDR is enabled
- [F1 2019]: Game may randomly crash to desktop
- [Overwatch]: Improves game stability
- Fixes driver installation issue on Colorful GeForce GTX 1650
You may download the Windows 10 64-bit standard driver here, and the Windows 10 64-bit DCH driver here.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 243
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Get a daily digest of latest technology news
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay in the loop!