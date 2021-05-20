Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart New Trailer Showcases New and Returning Planets
A new Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart trailer has been released online today, showing more of the upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive developed by Insomniac.
The new trailer, which can be watched below, focuses on the planets players will explore during the course of the game, including some planets that appeared in the previous entries in the series and some brand new ones.
Welcome back to Zurkon Jr's Almost Launch Party! The second of three videos focuses on the planets of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Thanks to the power of the PlayStation 5 console, the worlds in Rift Apart are more alive than ever. As Junior so eloquently puts it, "It's GORGEOUS! Just look at it!"
Today's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the second trailer released by Insomniac this week. The previous trailer focused on weapons and traversal options, providing new information on gameplay mechanics as well.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart launches exclusively on PlayStation 5 on June 11th worldwide.
Blast your way home with an arsenal of outrageous weaponry
The intergalactic adventurers are back with a bang in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Help them stop a robotic emperor intent on conquering cross-dimensional worlds, with their own universe next in the firing line.
Experience the shuffle of dimensional rifts and dynamic gameplay
Built from the ground up by acclaimed studio Insomniac Games, go above and beyond with the mind-blowing speed and immersive features of the PS5 console. Brand-new haptic feedback and adaptive trigger technology creates astonishing physical sensations, bringing in-game actions to life in your hands via the DualSense wireless controller.
Explore never-before-seen planets and alternate dimensions of old favorites
Enjoy a visually dazzling, interdimensional adventure, complete with familiar faces and some new allies.
