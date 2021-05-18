Ratchet & Clank Latest Trailer Lists the PS5 Game as ‘Console Exclusive’, Potentially Hinting at PC
With Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart now due in three weeks from today, Sony is kicking off the marketing for Insomniac's first PlayStation 5-only game.
Today, the publisher released a new trailer dedicated to showcasing weapons and traversal options. However, the really interesting tidbit is actually located at the very end of the video, with the final frame labeling Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart as a 'PlayStation 5 console exclusive'.
This wording is definitely different from the one we're used to when it comes to other first-party Sony titles, which are usually just labeled as PlayStation exclusives.
Given Sony's recent push towards PC gaming with Guerrilla's Horizon Zero Dawn and Bend's Days Gone (out today on PC), not to mention SIE CEO Jim Ryan's comments that more PC games would be released in the future, it's not far-fetched to interpret this as a tease of a Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PC version coming out at some point.
Then again, one would think that other acclaimed PS4 games like God of War, Spider-Man, Bloodborne, or Ghost of Tsushima would have precedence when it comes to PC porting over a fresh new PS5 game like Ratchet & Clank. Insomniac's new title also makes heavy utilization of Sony's next-gen console customized NVMe SSD storage and I/O solution, something that's not really available to the average PC gamer yet as most are still stuck with SATA SSDs or even regular mechanical hard disks.
We'll let you know if there are any further rumors or news about Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart coming to PC. Meanwhile, look forward to our PS5 review in the not too distant future.
Blast your way home with an arsenal of outrageous weaponry
The intergalactic adventurers are back with a bang in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Help them stop a robotic emperor intent on conquering cross-dimensional worlds, with their own universe next in the firing line.
Experience the shuffle of dimensional rifts and dynamic gameplay
Built from the ground up by acclaimed studio Insomniac Games, go above and beyond with the mind-blowing speed and immersive features of the PS5 console. Brand-new haptic feedback and adaptive trigger technology creates astonishing physical sensations, bringing in-game actions to life in your hands via the DualSense wireless controller.
Explore never-before-seen planets and alternate dimensions of old favorites
Enjoy a visually dazzling, interdimensional adventure, complete with familiar faces and some new allies.
