Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.1 Released by AMD, Optimized for Far Cry 6, BF2042 Beta, and PUBG

AMD has recently released the latest Radeon Software Adrenalin driver, version 21.10.1, which is optimized for Windows 11, Far Cry 6, the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta, and NARAKA: BLADEPOINT. This driver also improves performance in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds when playing at 4K and Ultra settings with DirectX12 enabled.

You can download the Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.1 driver here.

AMD Adrenalin 21.4.1 Drivers Improve Non-Gaming Power Efficiency On Navi 21 Based Radeon Graphics Cards