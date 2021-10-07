Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.1 Released by AMD, Optimized for Far Cry 6, BF2042 Beta, and PUBG
AMD has recently released the latest Radeon Software Adrenalin driver, version 21.10.1, which is optimized for Windows 11, Far Cry 6, the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta, and NARAKA: BLADEPOINT. This driver also improves performance in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds when playing at 4K and Ultra settings with DirectX12 enabled.
You can download the Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.1 driver here.
Support For
- Microsoft Windows 11 Operating System
- Far Cry 6
- Up to 10% increase in performance in Far Cry 6 @ 1080p Ultra Settings with raytracing enabled, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.1 on the 12 GB Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.9.2.
- Up to 12% increase in performance in Far Cry 6 @ 4K Medium Settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.1 on the 16 GB Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.9.2.
- Up to 13% increase in performance in Far Cry 6 @ 1440p Medium Settings with raytracing enabled, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.1 on the 8 GB Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.9.2.
- Battlefield 2042 (Open Beta)
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- DirectX 12
- Up to 11% increase in performance in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds @ 4K Ultra Settings with DX12, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.1 on the 16 GB Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.9.2.
Fixed Issues
- Playing Horizon Zero Dawn for an extended period may lead to driver timeouts or game crash on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6700 XT.
- Driver timeouts may be experienced while playing a game & streaming a video simultaneously on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 500 Series Graphics.
- Some users may experience high idle memory clock speed values when two or more monitors are connected to their system.
- Driver timeouts may be experienced while playing The Medium on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6700 XT.
- On full GPU load, Radeon Software may incorrectly display higher than actual GPU power consumption values.
- While playing Wreckfest or Arma 3, image corruption may be experienced when viewing foliage.
Known Issues
- Open Broadcaster Software may continue to run in the background after a user ends a recording session and closes the application.
- AMD Radeon Software may crash or become unresponsive while playing some DirectX 11 games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
