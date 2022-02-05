AMD Adrenalin 22.2.1 driver adds support for Vulkan 1.3, Dying Light 2, & Lost Ark
AMD has released the new AMD Radeon Adrenalin 22.2.1 driver, which offers further support for new games, such as Dying Light 2: Stay Human and Lost Ark. The new driver also provides support for the recent Vulkan 1.3 and Vulkan's planned roadmap for this year.
AMD Adrenalin 22.2.1 releases, tackling known issues and adding further support for new games and the recently released Vulkan 1.3
AMD's Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.2.1 is a notebook reference graphics driver with limited support for system vendor-specific features.
Fixed Issues
- Some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon RX 6700 XT Graphics, users may observe flashing colored lights around their character when playing Fortnite™ using DirectX® 12.
Known Issues
- While playing Cyberpunk 2077 on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 570 Graphics, some users may observe an issue where indoor areas appear darker than expected.
- Stuttering or lower than expected FPS values may be experienced by some users while playing God of War on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 6900 XT Graphics.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values intermittently.
Package Contents
The Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.2.1 installation package contains the following:
- Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.2.1 Driver Version 21.40.23.07 for Windows® 10 and Windows 11 (Windows Driver Store Version 30.0.14023.7007).
Radeon Product Compatibility
The new Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.2.1 is compatible with the following AMD Radeon products listed below.
- Radeon™ RX 6900/6800/6700/6600/6500/6400 Series Graphics
- Radeon™ RX 5700/5600/5500/5300 Series Graphics
- Radeon™ VII
- Radeon™ RX Vega Series Graphics
- AMD Radeon™ Pro Duo
- Radeon™ RX 500 / Radeon 500X Series Graphics
- Radeon™ RX 400 Series Graphics
Mobility Radeon™ Product Compatibility
- Radeon™ RX 6800M Series Graphics
- Radeon™ RX 6700M Series Graphics
- Radeon™ RX 6600M Series Graphics
- Radeon™ RX 6500M Series Graphics
- Radeon™ RX 6300M Series Graphics
- Radeon™ RX 5700M/5600M/5500M/5300M Series Graphics
- Radeon™ 600 Series Graphics
If you are an AMD user and require the new AMD Radeon Adrenalin driver, you can download it from AMD's driver support page here or Mediafire's mirror of the software here.
