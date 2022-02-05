AMD Adrenalin 22.2.1 driver adds support for Vulkan 1.3, Dying Light 2, & Lost Ark

AMD has released the new AMD Radeon Adrenalin 22.2.1 driver, which offers further support for new games, such as Dying Light 2: Stay Human and Lost Ark. The new driver also provides support for the recent Vulkan 1.3 and Vulkan's planned roadmap for this year.

AMD Adrenalin 22.2.1 releases, tackling known issues and adding further support for new games and the recently released Vulkan 1.3

AMD's Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.2.1 is a notebook reference graphics driver with limited support for system vendor-specific features.

Newegg Shell Shocker Deal: Intel Core i7-12700K For $364 US, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X For $344 US, RX 6900 XT For $1599, RX 6800 XT For $1349