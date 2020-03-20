AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.3.1 Introduces Up To 5% Improved Performance In DOOM Eternal and More

A new version of the AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 Edition driver is now available for download, introducing improved performance in DOOM Eternal and more.

The AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.3.1 driver delivers up to 5% improved performance in DOOM Eternal at 1080p, Ultra Nightmare setting on RX 5700XT. The driver also introduces support for the soon to be released Half-Life: Alyx, and Vulkan support for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Rated In South Korea

DOOM™ Eternal Achieve up to 5% better performance playing Doom Eternal (Ultra Nightmare settings) at 1920x1080p on the Radeon™ RX 5700XT with Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.3.1, versus Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.2.2. RS-333

Half-Life™: Alyx

Ghost Recon™ Breakpoint Vulkan® API



The AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.3.1 driver also fixes several issues. You can the full update notes on the AMD official website.

DOOM Eternal is a more than worthy entry in the series, featuring a high quality, addictive shooting experience.

Doom Eternal can and will satiate any Doom-like desires you may have. Much like the Doom rebirth in 2016, this is a fast-paced, action-heavy shooter that has that incredibly addictive quality of being relentlessly in your face. If you're playing Doom, you're slaughtering hordes of demons using a wide range of devastatingly entertaining weapons. Even better is that the demons that are terrorising the world are petrified of you.

The AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.3.1 driver can be downloaded from AMD's website.