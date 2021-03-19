AMD Radeon Adrenalin Driver 21.3.1 Adds Performance Tuning Stress Test and DX12 Support for Radeon Boost & Anti-Lag
A new AMD Radeon Adrenalin driver, version 21.3.1, is available for download. Highlights include support for the newly released RX 6700 graphics card and the latest DOOM Eternal DLC.
However, AMD also added some new features with this Adrenalin driver, chiefly a new built-in Performance Tuning tool that allows users to stress test their graphics cards to find out the most optimized profiles.
If you are an advanced user, the new “Stress Test” option and updated performance tuning UI are the tools you need to test out your tuning. Running a Stress Test is easy: check your overclock stability with a simple click. New temperature gauges make it easier than ever to understand performance readouts. We have also added indicators for performance limitations which allow you to see where there is room for improvement.
In addition to that, existing features like Radeon Boost and Radeon Anti-Lag now support DirectX 12 games, too. Frame Rate Target Control (FRTC) is back as well across an 'expanded range of Radeon graphics', allowing users to limit frame rates when needed (for example, to save power while diminishing both heat and noise).
AMD's latest Adrenalin driver also adds a few Vulkan extensions: VK_KHR_synchronization2, VK_EXT_4444_formats, VK_EXT_conditional_rendering, VK_KHR_sampler_ycbcr_conversion. Last but not least, there's a bunch of fixed issues in AMD's Radeon Adrenalin driver 21.3.1 as detailed below. Windows 10 users can download it here; Windows 7 can do the same here.
Fixed Issues
- Radeon Software may sometimes have higher than expected CPU utilization, even when a system is at idle.
- A system hang or crash may be experienced when upgrading Radeon Software while an Oculus™ VR headset is connected to your system on Radeon GCN graphics products.
- Minecraft™ DXR may exhibit corrupted or missing textures when ray tracing is enabled on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
- An application crash may occur in Call of Duty™: Modern Warfare when ray tracing is enabled on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
- Lighting fails to render correctly on Radeon RX 6800 series graphics products in Star Citizen™.
- A black screen may occur when enabling and disabling Enhanced Sync while vsync is enabled in some Vulkan® API games.
- A black screen or system hang may occur on Hybrid Graphics systems for some Vulkan® API games when Enhanced Sync is enabled.
- Bethesda™ launcher may experience an application crash on startup when launching some games.
- Users may be unable to create a new scene in the Radeon Software Streaming tab on first launch or after a settings factory reset.
- Game-specific performance tuning profiles may fail to load when a global performance tuning profile has been created or set.
- Disabling HDCP support and performing a factory reset and/or system restart may sometimes trigger a system crash or hang on boot.
- Epic Games™ social overlay or launcher may exhibit color corruption.
- Xuan-Yuan Sword VII™ may experience an application crash with DirectX®12 ray tracing enabled on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics.
- Color corruption may be experienced in Cyberpunk 2077™ when Radeon Boost is enabled.
- Display flicker or corruption may occur on high refresh rate/resolution multi-monitor system configurations on Radeon RX Vega series graphics.
- Audio loss or cutout may intermittently occur on some TV displays when Windows® audio is set to use 5.1 or 7.1 speaker configurations.
