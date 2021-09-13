Quantum Error Moves to Unreal Engine 5, Shows New Trailer

Indie developer TeamKill Media announced that its horror shooter game Quantum Error has been officially moved to Unreal Engine 5. The studio had originally planned to stick with Unreal Engine 4 and shift to the newer version with the sequel, but the plan changed after they actually went hands-on with UE5.

Between YouTube comments and Twitter replies, they explained the Unreal Engine 5 already made Quantum Error much better in many regards even while they're still learning it.

Once we had decided to try UE5, we could not go back, the improvements are too amazing and enhances everything about the game in all ways... it’s amazing 😎 Switching over is a pretty simple process thanks to Unreal being amazing, it’s more a matter of learning all the new cool features and how they all affect and change the way things look, especially with the new Lumen lighting... we are still learning but it’s amazing so far. So far (and we are just now starting to tweak things, so we are still learning but) the immersion of the game is far deeper with the new lighting system and performance is amazing. The biggest difference so far has been lighting, there is a pretty dramatic improvement switching to using the Lumen system over UE4’s lighting. Surfaces look a million times more real than before as the light now casts across, bounces and shadows much more realistically. Performance is also amazing, with all the improvements we are still getting 60-80 FPS with all this new tech running. We are still learning everything at this point so there is much more to come.

The developers also released a teaser trailer to showcase their early work in Unreal Engine 5. As a reminder, Quantum Error is in development for Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, and TeamKill Media is targeting a Spring 2022 release window.