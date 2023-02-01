Amnesia: The Bunker Delayed from March to May 16th

Frictional Games revealed a delay for Amnesia: The Bunker, the new installment in the acclaimed horror game series. The upcoming title was previously scheduled to be released in March across PC as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but the developer needs a couple of extra months. The new launch date is May 16th.

In the original announcement press release, Frictional labeled the horror game as a semi-open world sandbox title set during World War I. It will also provide the protagonist with a gun for the first time in the franchise, although it comes with only a single bullet.

Players take on the role of Henri Clement, a French soldier who is left behind by his battalion and finds himself trapped inside an abandoned military bunker. But he's not alone. A deadly creature stalks the corridors, hunting for its next meal.

As Henri, players must navigate the dark and twisted maze of the bunker, using all their skills and resources to outsmart and outrun the beast. But the creature is not the only obstacle Henri must face. The bunker is a labyrinth of twists and turns, filled with traps and other hazards that threaten to end the soldier's life at every turn.

Throughout Amnesia: The Bunker, players will experience the intense psychological horror of Henri's situation and will learn about the character as he faces his fears and turns them into belief and hope. The game is a story of survival and the will to live, even in the direst of circumstances.

Player choice, creating an emergent gameplay experience in a sandbox horror survival setting

Unscripted environment, where objects, threats, and resources change with every playthrough

Adaptive horrid threats, an ever-present gruesome creature that stalks the player

Tactile immersion, all-new levels of interaction with the world through puzzle solving and tool handling

Absorbing yet terrifying tale, experience hell on earth in a fictional appalling story

Engrossing atmosphere and tension, enhanced lighting effects, and carefully designed sound effects for a real horror experience.