Scorn, the Indie Horror Game, Gets New PC Requirements Ahead of Xbox Showcase; Will Require an SSD

A few hours ago, the developers of indie horror game Scorn finally updated the PC system requirements listed on the Steam page. During our interview with Ebb Software's Game Director Ljubomir Peklar, we noted that the previously listed requirements seemed low and Peklar confirmed they would change.

Now they have, and you can find them out below. An SSD will be required.

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS MINIMUM: OS: Windows 10 Processor: QuadCore AMD Ryzen 3 3300X / Intel Core i5-8400 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (3 GB) DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 50 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD (Solid State Drive).

RECOMMENDED: OS: Windows 10/11 Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600／Intel Core i7-8700 Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 (8 GB) DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 50 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD (Solid State Drive).



This is obviously further confirmation that the development is now on its very final stretch toward the October release date, which is certainly welcome news for anyone who has followed Scorn over the many years since its announcement. The game was even funded via Kickstarter with €192.5K in October 2017, and later Ebb Software also secured additional funding through Kowloon Nights.

With the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase airing in less than nine hours from the moment of posting this article, chances are Ebb Software will announce the precise launch date at the event. As a reminder, Scorn will be released on PC and Xbox Series S|X; it'll also be included with the Game Pass subscription on day one.