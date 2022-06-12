Scorn, the Indie Horror Game, Gets New PC Requirements Ahead of Xbox Showcase; Will Require an SSD
A few hours ago, the developers of indie horror game Scorn finally updated the PC system requirements listed on the Steam page. During our interview with Ebb Software's Game Director Ljubomir Peklar, we noted that the previously listed requirements seemed low and Peklar confirmed they would change.
Now they have, and you can find them out below. An SSD will be required.
SYSTEM REQUIREMENTSMINIMUM:
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: QuadCore AMD Ryzen 3 3300X / Intel Core i5-8400
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (3 GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 50 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD (Solid State Drive).RECOMMENDED:
- OS: Windows 10/11
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600／Intel Core i7-8700
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 (8 GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 50 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD (Solid State Drive).
This is obviously further confirmation that the development is now on its very final stretch toward the October release date, which is certainly welcome news for anyone who has followed Scorn over the many years since its announcement. The game was even funded via Kickstarter with €192.5K in October 2017, and later Ebb Software also secured additional funding through Kowloon Nights.
With the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase airing in less than nine hours from the moment of posting this article, chances are Ebb Software will announce the precise launch date at the event. As a reminder, Scorn will be released on PC and Xbox Series S|X; it'll also be included with the Game Pass subscription on day one.
Scorn is an atmospheric first-person horror adventure game set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry.
It is designed around the idea of "being thrown into the world". Isolated and lost inside this dream-like world, you will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion. The unsettling environment is a character itself.
Every location contains its own theme (story), puzzles and characters that are integral in creating a cohesive world. Throughout the game you will open up new areas, acquire different skill sets, weapons, various items and try to comprehend the sights presented to you.
GAMEPLAY FEATURES
-Cohesive “lived-in” world - Scorn takes place in an open-ended world with different interconnected regions. Each region is a maze-like structure with various rooms and paths to discover. All the storytelling happens in-game, with no cut-scenes to distract you from the grisly reality of the living, breathing world you’re in. But keep your eyes open - the game won’t show you any sympathy if you miss something important on your uneasy travels. Everything has a reason and purpose - you just need to work out what it is.
-Full body awareness – Players will experience better immersion being aware of the character’s body and movement. Interaction with the world is realistic - objects are picked up with your hands (instead of just floating in midair), machines and instruments are operated by grabbing the controls etc.
-Inventory and ammo management - is defined and limited. It plays a big role in keeping the player in an even greater state of awareness throughout the whole game. Players will have to think about when to fight and when to take cover and how their actions affect the world around them. Different play styles will be needed to advance.
