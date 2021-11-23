Qualcomm Hints at Changing Its Snapdragon Branding, Will Make It Less Confusing to Identify Chipsets

We can all agree that it would have been difficult for many consumers to differentiate between the Snapdragon 888 and the Snapdragon 898, assuming Qualcomm stuck with that name. Thankfully, the chipset maker has announced that it will be bringing new changes to the branding side, thereby making it less complicated to figure out which SoC the company is referring to.

New Announcement Also Gives Weight That Qualcomm’s Flagship Chipset Will Be Called Snapdragon 8 Gen1

Though Qualcomm made a number of announcements, one of them that stood out is detailed as follows.

Large 4500mAh Batteries, 65W Charge Support Rumored to Be a Part of Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Flagships Next Year

“A new simplified and consistent naming structure for our platforms makes it easier for our customers to discover and choose devices powered by Snapdragon. This means our mobile platforms will transition to a single-digit series and generation number, aligning with other product categories — starting with our newest flagship Snapdragon 8-series platform.”

With the announcement, extra weight is given to the rumor that Qualcomm’s next flagship chipset will be named the Snapdragon 8 Gen1, which we reported about earlier. Though the name is significantly longer than the Snapdragon 898, it will create less confusion for consumers, particularly those that do not keep themselves up-to-date with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon-related announcements.

With a major release like this that is expected to take place on November 30, we can expect multiple improvements across various categories. One tipster has said that while we should get excited for the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 announcement thanks to changes in all areas, one segment where the upcoming SoC may struggle is with its CPU, as flagships sporting the new custom may experience thermal throttling.

Qualcomm could work with multiple partners such as Xiaomi to ensure it minimizes these performance issues, and we there have been some positives where the upcoming SoC comfortably beat the Snapdragon 888 in both single-core and multi-core tests. It will be exciting to see how the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 fares against the Exynos 2200 too when the latter officially launches, and it should make for an interesting comparison with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000.

As you happy that Qualcomm has introduced this Snapdragon branding change? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: Qualcomm