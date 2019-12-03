Qualcomm today announced its flagship Snapdragon 865 along with the mid-range Snapdragon 765 during the annual Technology Summit. As is the case every year, we can expect most Android handset makers, with the exception of Huawei, to use Qualcomm’s new chipsets to power their flagships for next year. A few of those vendors have also confirmed that they’ll be using the latest silicon in their devices, and we wouldn’t we surprised if some popular brands would be working closely with the chipset maker to ensure optimization.

Xiaomi Was the First to Make the Announcement Public - Its First Snapdragon 865 Flagship to Arrive in Q1 2020

Xiaomi’s one of Qualcomm’s closest partners announced that it will release the Mi 10, which, as you might have guessed, will be powered by the Snapdragon 865. Similarly, OPPO also said that it plans to launch a flagship in the first quarter of 2020 that will use the Snapdragon 865. Lastly and most surprising is that Motorola also announced its intentions to use the new high-end chipset. For 5G connectivity, these vendors will have to pair the silicon with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X55 modem. ZTE has also confirmed that it will release a Snapdragon 865-fueled phone in 2020.

Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Max Is an Ultrasonic Fingerprint Reader That’s 17 Times Larger Than Its Predecessor, Faster, & More Secure

However, if you haven’t forgotten an unknown Chinese company by the name of 8848’s Titanium M6 5G was the first to announce earlier this year that its premium offering will be underpinned by Qualcomm’s new flagship chipset, beating all other OEMs, at least when it comes to formal announcements. HMD Global, which makes Nokia phones now, said that it’s going to use the Snapdragon 765 to churn out affordable 5G phones. The Snapdragon 765 might not be as powerful as the Snapdragon 865, but it features an integrated, albeit slower X52 modem. A chip with an embedded modem offers various advantages such as lower cost, increased space and improved battery life.

Apart from these manufacturers, we can also expect Samsung, OnePlus, LG, and Google to release phones with the Snapdragon 865 next year. Of course, some variants of the Galaxy S11 and Note 11 will instead be powered by the Exynos 990. Qualcomm is expected to provide more details regarding its new chipsets tomorrow.

What’s known to us right now is that the Snapdragon 865 will have twice the AI performance of the Snapdragon 855, boosting the camera experience, and improve smartphone gaming sessions. It will also be interesting to see how it stacks up against Apple’s A13 Bionic and Huawei’s Kirin 990, to stay tuned for more details in the near future.