Qualcomm has finally unveiled what the majority of Android-powered flagships of 2020 will be running under the hood. The company has officially announced the Snapdragon 865 and aside from this, the company has a little surprise for customers wanting to experience 5G connectivity, but without spending a small fortune on a pricey flagship. That surprise comes in the form of the Snapdragon 765, a mid-range SoC that is rocking an integrated 5G modem. Here are all the details you’ve been wanting to know.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Can Be Paired With the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem, So OEMs Will Have the Option to Launch Non-5G-Ready Flagships

While Qualcomm’s newly announced flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 865 can be mated with the company’s Snapdragon X55 5G modem, there’s not a whole lot that we know about the silicon itself. Fortunately, Qualcomm’s executive had this to say about the latest unveiling.

“Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, unveiled two new 5G Snapdragon Mobile Platforms to lead and scale 5G and AI in 2020. The flagship Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform, which includes the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, is the world's most advanced 5G platform, delivering unmatched connectivity and performance for the next generation of flagship devices. The Snapdragon 765/765G brings integrated 5G connectivity, advanced AI processing, and select Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences. Full platform details will be shared tomorrow.”

The Snapdragon X55 modem is backwards compatible with LTE, 3G, and 2G networks and it supports both the mmWave and sub-6GHz bands. This feature alone puts additional evidence to the rumor claiming that the 5G modem will be found in Apple’s iPhone 12 family for 2020. One strange thing that Qualcomm did this year was not integrate its 5G modem to the silicon.

The last time Qualcomm pursued such as approach was with the Snapdragon 805, which it announced around six years ago. Perhaps it would have been costly for the mobile chipset maker to include the Snapdragon 865 with and without an integrated 5G modem, so the best course of action would be to offer it in this state and let the phone manufacturers decide which markets they want to target in the coming months.

In addition to Snapdragon 865, Qualcomm also announced the Snapdragon 765, and Snapdragon 765G, both mid-range offerings that are expected to be found in less expensive, but still powerful handsets in 2020. The Snapdragon 765G will most likely have higher clock speeds than the regular Snapdragon 765, otherwise, we don’t believe there will other differences separate the two chipsets.

Regardless, what’s the perk of having a Snapdragon 765 or Snapdragon 765G in a next-generation smartphone next year? We’re glad you asked; access to the blazing-fast connectivity speeds the 5G standard thanks to the integrated modem. We should expect Samsung’s Galaxy S11 to feature the Snapdragon 865, followed by other flagships from partners like LG, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Nokia, and others. Sadly, this was just a teaser that Qualcomm provided to us and we’re sure to hear more about the SoC in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more details.