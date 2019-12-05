Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 8c and 7c for Mobile PCs

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 850 and 835 Mobile Platform chips had a moderate amount of success in notebooks that don't need to do a lot of heavy lifting. Last year, the company announced its Snapdragon 8cx chip for a new breed of computing devices known as always-connected personal computers or ACPCs. These chips have a specific use case and are meant explicitly for laptops that don't need to do a lot of computational work but need to remain online at all times. LTE or 5G connectivity is also essential as a form of redundancy, for when a WiFi connection is not available.

We've seen such chips make their way into devices such as the Surface Pro X and the Galaxy Book S, and can expect to see a lot more of them in the near future. Today, Qualcomm announced two new chips in their lineup; the Snapdragon 8c and 7c. The former is the proverbial flagship chip of the lot while the latter is aimed towards more affordable devices. The announcement effectively confirms rumors from earlier this year. Let's take a look at what each one has to offer.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c

The Snapdragon 8c is the spiritual successor to he Snapdragon 850. It is built on a 7nm manufacturing node and gets a 30% CPU performance boost of over its predecessor. It features a Kryo 490 CPU and promises over 6 Tera OPS thanks to Qualcomm's updated AI engine. Its integrated Snapdragon X24 LTE modem enables multi-gigabit connectivity allowing download speeds of up to 2Gbps and upload speeds of up to 316Mbps.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c

The Snapdragon 7c, as the name suggests, is aimed at the affordable ACPC segment. It features a Kryo 468 CPU cores promises a "25% boost in system performance and twice the battery life vs. competing platforms". It is bundled with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X15 LTE modem that offers download and upload speeds of 800Mbps and 150Mbps, respectively. It also packs an Adreno 618 GPU, allowing it to handle some graphically intensive tasks.

The lack of 5G connectivity in both chips isn't much of an issue. Qualcomm already has the 5G-ready Snapdragon 8cx for that. Besides, 5G connectivity is virtually non-existent in most parts of the world. It'll be interesting to see how both chips fare against Intel and Apple's offerings. Historically, they haven't done particularly well and we hope that they fare better this time around.