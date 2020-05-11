AMD's Ryzen 9 4900U, which is going to be the fastest 8 core Renoir CPU for ultra-thin notebooks, has resurfaced. The Ryzen 4000 U-series processor has been spotted by TUM_APISAK in 3DMark's database, confirming that we are getting closer to the launch of faster notebooks in compact & thin designs.

AMD Ryzen 9 4900U Resurfaces - 8 Zen 2 Cores With Up To 4.3 GHz Clock Speeds For Fast Ultra-Thin Notebooks

The AMD Ryzen 9 4900U was unofficially revealed back in February when several OEMs listed the processor for their latest notebook designs. The CPU remains the only Renoir SKU that hasn't been announced yet by AMD but we have various reports and listings which confirm that AMD is indeed making the Ryzen 9 4900U.

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G ‘Renoir’ CPU Spotted With 8 Cores & Possibly 8 CUs Too – High-Performance Zen 2 & 7nm Vega Based Desktop APUs For AM4 Socket

Coming to the specifications, we are looking at 8 Zen 2 cores, 16 threads, and a total of 20 MB cache on the Ryzen 9 4900U. The stock core clock is reported at 1.8 GHz which is the same as the Ryzen 7 4800U but its the boost clock of this chip which has received a slight bump. It is speculated that the Ryzen 9 4900U would be able to clock up to 4.3 GHz, a 100 MHz bump over the Ryzen 7 4800U while the Vega 8 graphics chip on this processor will feature the same peak clock speed of 1750 MHz. The chip was tested on the AMD Majolica (notebook) test platform for Renoir APUs.

AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Mobility Processors Specifications

Processor Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Max Boost Clock GPU CUs / SPs TDP AMD Ryzen 9 4900H 8 / 16 3.3 GHz (H)

3.0 GHz (HS) 4.4 GHz (H)

4.3 GHz (HS) 8 / 512 45W (H)

35W (HS) AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 8 / 16 2.9 GHz (H)

3.0 GHz (HS) 4.2 GHz (H)

4.2 GHz (HS) 7 / 448 45W (H)

35W (HS) AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 6 / 12 3.0 GHz (H)

3.0 GHz (HS) 4.0 GHz (H)

4.0 GHz (HS) 6 / 384 45W (H)

35W (HS) AMD Ryzen 9 4900U 8 / 16 1.8 GHz 4.3 GHz? 8 / 512 15W AMD Ryzen 7 4800U 8 / 16 1.8 GHz 4.2 GHz 8 / 512 15W AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 8 / 8 2.0 GHz 4.1 GHz 7 / 448 15W AMD Ryzen 5 4600U 6 / 12 2.1 GHz 4.0 GHz 6 / 384 15W AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6 / 6 2.3 GHz 4.0 GHz 6 / 384 15W AMD Ryzen 3 4300U 4 / 4 2.7 GHz 3.7 GHz 5 / 320 15W

Now there's an interesting theory presented by Uzzi38 (via NotebookCheck) which suggests that the Ryzen 9 4900U existed but it was later rebranded to Ryzen 7 4800U. It is reported that AMD's Precision Boost Overdrive gives Renoir CPUs a 100 MHz peak clock boost. The Ryzen 7 4700U is already clocked at 4.2 GHz so a peak boost with PBO would essentially be 4.3 GHz, the same max clock as the one reported for the Ryzen 9 4900U here.

But if the AMD Ryzen 9 4900U is indeed a separate SKU, then it would be the fastest 8 core chip for ultra-thin notebook designs. The chip might feature a TDP of 15W with faster ultra-thins making full use of its 25W cTDP for increased performance output. AMD has already made things harder for Intel in the notebook space with the release of its Ryzen 7 4800U and a faster SKU would only make things worse considering Intel's fastest Comet Lake-U solution, the Core i7-10710U, only features 6 cores and 12 threads with Gen 9.5 graphics.

The AMD Ryzen 9 4900H/HS was also kept a secret until OEMs spilled the beans later on. In either case, we will keep you updated on the Ryzen 9 4900U processor.