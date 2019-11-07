PUBG Mobile v0.15.5 Update Brings Companions, New Weapon and Vehicle for Vikendi, and More

PUBG Mobile still continues to reign supreme in the Battle Royale genre on Android and iOS. It is, in part, due to its ability to run on just about every smartphone there is, even the old ones. On top of that, Tencent does an excellent job of topping the game up with fresh content. The latest update to the game comes in the form of PUBG Mobile v0.15.5, which brings forth a host of new changes. Let's take a look at the changelog:

Royale Pass Season 10: Fury of the Wasteland All new rewards Requests have been relaunched and Royale Pass can now be gifted. The Royale Pass Upgrade Card can now be used directly in the Pass Upgrade page. Improved UI for Royale Pass

New Team Deathmatch map: Ruins A new TDM-exclusive map Ruins: Mysterious ancient ruins hidden in a rainforest. With dense vegetation and winding paths, it’s up to the players to go head-to-head with enemies or work together to set up a stronghold. Players will be able to respawn at random coordinates

New weapon MP5K: The MP5K is a portable SMG that only appears in Vikendi, replacing the Vector. The MP5K has a high rate of fire at 900 RPM and has outstanding anti-recoil capabilities. The MP5K has a base damage of 33 and can be equipped with all attachments (Tactical Stock, Mags, Scopes, Foregrips, and Laser Sights)

New vehicle Zima: Zima replaces the UAZ in Vikendi (Vikendi exclusive). Although it is more challenging to operate the Zima in snowy terrain, it is easier to drive than other 4-wheeled vehicles, making it more practical. The Zima is slower than other vehicles but more resistant to damage and can be used for alternate strategies.

Season System: Added Tier Protection Card rewards to the Platinum and Crown tiers. After reaching the Ace tier, players can earn one star for every 100 points they gain. The icon changes with the number of stars. Copper: 1-5 stars Silver: 5-10 stars Gold: 11 stars or more

New Player 8-Day Rewards: Updated 8-Day rewards for new players to add Finishes, Trails, Classic Crate Vouchers, and other rewards.

Companion System: The Falcon

Players will soon be able to collect materials for the Falcon companion in the redemption event for free. Players can also get more Companion Shards in the Shop or from the Royale Pass to get the Falcon, Falcon Avatar, Companion Food, and other items.

Will go live on November 11th

New Character (Coming Soon): Vehicle Engineer – Sara.

Sara’s ability, Vehicle Enhancement, reduces the damage taken by vehicles when she is driving or riding in a vehicle in the EVO Modes.

Changed Arcade mode availability

Mini-Zone will be taken down temporarily

Quick Match will be available at all times

Sniper Training will now be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays

War mode will now be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays











PUBG Mobile v0.15.5 also brings some improvements to the team recruitment channel and clans

The PUBG Mobile v0..15.5 update also brings forth some minor QoL improvements. There are now tier and language requirements to team recruitments so that the recruiting player can set team-up conditions, e.g. only players at the Silver tier or higher can join. Players to can also view team recruitments based on mode/server/microphone and language.

Related PUBG Mobile Generated the Most Revenue Out of All Battle Royale Titles on the Play Store

Additionally, you can now see clan members' outstanding results, highest tier first reached better achievements/titles/items, RP purchases, participation in specific events and Clan Perks issued. The clan chat gets some new features as well. Lastly, there's a new Clan Rankings portal in the Clan page that is displayed to players who haven't joined a Clan so that they can view the Clan Rankings before joining one.

The update will start rolling out on November 8th. Players who update between November 8th and 14th will receive 20 Silver, 2,000 BP, and 1 Blue Glider Trail. Lastly, PUBG Mobile v0.15.5 will require approximately 0.21GB of storage space on Android and 0.24GB on iOS.