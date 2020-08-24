PUBG Mobile has become one of the largest games on the mobile platform, and today, we have finally received word on the 1.0 version update that has been anticipated for months. However, the new update is not the only announcement as PUBG Mobile is also bringing the biggest global mobile esports event called PUBG Mobile Global championship that will have a grand prize pool of a whopping $2 million, and will start late November, earlier this year.

PUBG Mobile is Getting the Much Awaited Version 1.0 Update and the Biggest Mobile ESport Event

According to the press release, the 1.0 update is going to release on September 8th, later this year, and will bring a lot of new stuff. The press release indicates that the new update is going to bring new tech, UX, gameplay features, along with more. This is what the press release had to say.

Razer Re-Launches The Left-Hand Naga Gaming Mouse

PUBG MOBILE will launch 1.0 version on September 8th with new tech, new UX, new gameplay features and more to deliver the most realistic tactical tournament experience on mobile. PMGC Season Zero will begin in late November and invites pro teams from all regions including Americas, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, China, to compete for the highest prize pool of $2M USD in PUBG MOBILE esports history, and to be crowned the inaugural PUBG MOBILE Global Champions. Qualcomm Technologies, the world’s leading wireless technology innovator and a driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G and mobile gaming innovation is the official title sponsor of PMGC.

As far as the update is concerned and what new changes are concerned, this is what the press release has to say.