PUBG Mobile to get a New Small Map Called Livik for Quick Matches

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular Battle Royale games on iOS and Android. Now, the platform is getting a new update as it introduces an all-new map for quick matches. That's right, the new map in PUBG Mobile is called Livik and it will only be available for quick matches. While we are hoping for a new main map, Livik sounds like a good start.

PUBG Mobile to Add New Livik Map Designed For Quick Matches

As mentioned earlier, the new Livik map is designed for quick matches and it is only exclusive to the mobile platform. This means that the PC version of the game will be left out. The map only supports 40 players and measures 2 by 2 kilometers. Since the area is small along with the number of players, the entire game finishes early in contrast to Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi.

Steam Summer Sale 2020 on Now, Doom Eternal, The Sims 4, and More Discounted

As per developers, each game in Livik will last for about 15 minutes. Longer matches are fun and all but there are always times when players want to play quick matches. This is a good option for players who are unable of sparing a huge chunk of time to play PUBG Mobile.

Introducing... Livik! Our newest PUBG MOBILE exclusive map! 🏞️ We can't wait for you to experience Livik in it's full glory! Try it in Beta now! 👉 https://t.co/Lvgc5qlZAp pic.twitter.com/U99zb3ypCY — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 25, 2020

As for what Livik brings to the table in PUBG Mobile, you can expect a lot despite the map being small. You will experience a volcano. Nordic Terrain, hot spring, waterfall, and more. Realistic elements are applied in the game for example developers say that the pressure of the waterfall has the ability to wash people away. This also applies to volcanos. You can make use of the motorboat to look for enemies as well.

The announcement of the map was made by PUBG on Twitter. If you are enrolled in the beta testing program, you can install the latest map right now. Potentially, the new Livik map in PUBG will be available in an update next month.