PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 Patch Adds New Game Modes, Loadout Features and More

Last month's PUBG Mobile update introduced the tenth Royale Pass season along with a host of new content such as additional vehicles, a new weapon and more. This month's update isn't nearly as feature-rich, but introduced two new game modes, among other things. Here's the official changelog.

PUBG Mobile v0.15.5 Update Brings Companions, New Weapon and Vehicle for Vikendi, and More

PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 also introduced RageGear, a new EvoGround mode that divides players into two teams. Each player will be randomly assigned as a driver or a shooter. The objective is fairly simple; destroy your opponent's vehicle before they destroy yours. Each vehicle is loaded with weapons such as the mounted Gatling, mounted Shotgun, and mounted RPG.

The new EvoGround Loadout will let you navigate to the Armory system from the Team Deathmatch Selection screen. From here, you can customize the gear you carry for every match. Items can be switched when entering Team Deathmatch and when respawning. As you progress your Evo Level, you'll unlock additional weapons and gear. Furthermore, there is a mastery level for each individual firearm as well. A higher mastery level will let you unlock additional attachments and the likes.

PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 also brings Snow Paradise and two Healing modes to Classic Mode. When queuing for Erangel in Classic mode, there is a chance that you'll enter Snow Paradise. Over there, you'll able to take cable cars on snow mountains and snowboard to your heart's content. It is a welcome break from the game's otherwise combat-themed aesthetic.

Some Classic mode firearms such as the AWM, Bolt Action Sniper Rifle, SMG, Crossbow, and Sawed-off Shotgun have been rebalanced. Some of the cosmetic changes include a new backpack ornament and RageGear items that are obtainable only via Rage Mode. Lastly, there are some friendly fire changes and new spectator mode tiers.

The PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 will be available starting December 11th. It equires approximately 0.67 GB of storage space on Android and iOS. Players running different versions of the game won't be able to invite one another. If you update before December 17th, you get 50 Silver, 2,888 BP and a 3 Day Winter Dress.