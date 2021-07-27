PUBG May Be Going Free-to-Play in the Future, According to Leaker

PUBG may be going free-to-play in the future, according to a reliable leaker.

Speaking on Twitter, PlayerIGN revealed that the battle royale game may be going free-to-play in the future. The decision will depend on player feedback, as the developer will track player responses in a free-to-play week that will be held next month.

Additionally, it seems like the developer wanted PUBG to go free-to-play in 2019, but the test held that year did receive the player response the developer needed.

Leak:

PUBG wants to go free-to-play. They’re going to track player responses in a F2P week that’s happening next month. Keep in mind, PUBG originally wanted to go F2P in 2019; but didn’t get the player response they wanted att from 2019’s F2P test. — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) July 24, 2021

As all the most popular battle royale games around like Fortnite and Apex Legends are free-to-play games, it would make sense for PUBG to become free as well. Still, without an official confirmation, we have to take what PlayerIGN revealed today with a grain of salt for now.

Earlier this month, PUBG received a brand new map, the Taego map, which features an exclusive second-chance mechanic and more.

New Map: Taego Comeback Battle Royale Comeback BR is a Taego exclusive second-chance mechanic allowing players who die during the first Blue Zone phase the chance to drop back into the fight later in the match. Players who die during the first Blue Zone phase battle it out in the Comeback Arena, a location separate from the main Taego Battleground. Survivors who remain alive long enough in the Comeback Arena are transported by helicopter back to the Taego mainland in phase 3 to resume their fight for the Chicken Dinner. Other features: Taego is available as the Featured Map.

Playable in TPP and FPP. Solo and Squads, including 1-man Squad Modes are available. Duos are not available. Depending on your region, available modes and perspectives will vary.

Up to 100 players.

Bots can spawn.

Clear weather.

No Red Zone.

Wildlife: Two friendly bird varieties reside throughout Taego, reacting to player movement and gunfire.

Taego is available in Custom Matches. Sandbox Mode is available for PUBG Partners.



PUBG is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.