Psychonauts 2 Will Have an Invincibility Mode, Devs Says Anyone Should Be Able to Enjoy Games

Double Fine is finally about to release Psychonauts 2. The game had a lengthy development process, having been originally announced in December 2015 at The Game Awards ceremony. Shortly after that, Double Fine raised almost $4 million in crowdfunding through the Fig platform.

There have been several delays, but the game (now due to be published by Xbox Game Studios since Double Fine got acquired by Microsoft in 2019) is just weeks away from its launch date of August 25th, when Psychonauts 2 will be available for PC (Windows, Linux, and macOS), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

E3 2021: The Highs, Lows, and Shrugs of This Year’s Big Show

A few days ago, the developers revealed that there will be an Invincibility Mode option. This sparked another discussion on this hotly debated topic: should all games feature something of the sort? The folks at Double Fine certainly think so and didn't mince words when explaining their stance.

If you beat Psychonauts 2 with the invincibility toggle on, you still beat P2. "uh, excuse me I beat Sword Guy Serious Time on a no hit hard mode and if didn't do that I don't respect you. and like, can you even comment on things if you're not diamond six rank in shooty mcBlam? I don't think so" cool bud. you're soooo cool! All people should be able to enjoy games. All ages, all possible needs. It's an ongoing and important process for our industry and a challenge we need to meet. End of the day? We want you to have fun, to laugh, to experience a story that affects you. On whatever terms you want.

When the Demon's Souls remake was approaching, Sony Interactive Entertainment's Creative Director Gavin Moore revealed that the addition of an easy mode had been considered but ultimately discarded as it wouldn't have been consistent with the spirit of the original game.

Do you agree with the developers of Psychonauts 2 or should some games remain only accessible to hardcore players?