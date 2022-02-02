Psychonauts 2 Wins Best GOTY and Best World Award at New York Game Awards 2022

Psychonauts 2, Double Fine’s platform adventure from last year, has won the award for Best Game of the Year at the annual New York Game Awards.

Hosted by author Harold Goldberg and none other than former Nintendo of America President, Reggie Fils-Aimé, the 11th annual award event in the Big Apple took place overnight. The event was held digitally in front of a global audience via YouTube, Twitch, and IGN with messages from Xbox head Phil Spencer, Stanley Pierre-Louis, CEO at Entertainment Software Association, and Tim Schafer, founder at Double Fine.

Wccftech’s Best Games of 2021 – La Crème de la Crème

Psychonauts 2 took home awards for Best Game-of-the-Year and Best-World, while Shedworks’ indie title Sable won awards for Best Indie Game and Best Music. Other winners include Life is Strange: True Colors, and Insomniac’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Down below you’ll find the full list of winners:

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year:

Psychonauts 2

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game:

Sable

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game:

Life Is Strange: True Colors

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World:

Psychonauts 2

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game:

Sable

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game:

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu - Resident Evil VIllage

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game:

Resident Evil 4 VR

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game:

NieR Re[in]carnation

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake:

Resident Evil 4 VR

Captain Award for Best Esports Team:

Natus Vincere a.k.a. Na’Vi (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Joltin' Joe Award for Best esports Player of the Year:

Genki "Gen" Kumisaka (Tekken 7 for Donuts USG)

Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism:

Rebekah Valentine - Investigative reporting

Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient:

Tim Schafer

“The New York Video Game Critics Circle sends a heartfelt congratulations to all winners and nominees this year”, the official press release reads. “The NYVGCC, a nonprofit promoting awareness of, and education for, video games, writing and journalism in the New York City area, hosts the annual award program to celebrate the industry and its creators from the past year, as well as the students that NYVGCC mentors, and the NYVGCC scholarship programs.”

Congratulations to all the winners – a well-earned GOTY award for Psychonauts 2, which, as can be read in our very own review, is truly a “mindblowing” game.