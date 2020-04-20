Developing for PS4/XO Feels Like Developing for Ancient Machinery, Halo Co-Creator Says; PS5 and XSX SSD Will Make a Huge Difference

Halo co-creator and game director on upcoming sci-fi shooter Disintegration, Marcus Lehto, has talked about the necessity of the high-speed SSDs inside the next-generation consoles.

Both Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X will feature a next-generation NMVe SSD, capable of speeds magnitudes higher than that of the current mechanical drives inside the PS4 and Xbox One. This will allow for much higher loading speeds and speedier in-game systems, including fast travel.

In a new interview with VGC, Lehto talked about developing for games the current generation of consoles and their limitations, and the benefits of the new tech inside the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Going by the numbers, the PS5 will have the edge when it comes to SSD i/o performance, but according to the Lehto, both platforms will greatly benefit from the high-speed SSD drives.

“It will make a huge difference,” the Halo co-creator said when asked about the SSD tech inside the next-generation consoles. “It will open up the door for more expansive content that can stream a lot faster. Players won’t be waiting on load screens and we won’t have to hide loading behind cinematics and that kind of thing.”

He added, “it will just help make things a lot more seamless and fluid for the player when it comes to their experience on those consoles.”

We’ve heard various developers talk about the possibilities of the new SSD tech, but Lehto went as far as to say that developing for the current-generation consoles feels like developing for ancient machinery.

“I am really excited about that because that’s one of the things that’s really hard for us in particular right now: dealing with those old platforms. These platforms have been around for what, seven years? Developing for them is like developing for machinery in the stone age.”

What do you expect from the PS5 and Xbox Series X once they release later this year? Hit the comments.