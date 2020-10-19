PS5 System Updates Can Dynamically Adjust The Console’s Fan Speed for Better Cooling

PS5 System updates will be able to dynamically adjust the console’s fan speed for better cooling.

Earlier this month, Sony aired its PS5 teardown video showing off the console’s internals, including its 45mm thick cooling fan. As covered earlier, this large fan is actually the reason for the size of the PS5. As pointed out by Sony’s engineering director, Yasuhiro Ootori, cooling has played an important role in the design of the console due to the high-frequency of the CPU and small die size.

In a new interview with Japanese gaming outlet 4Gamer, Ootori talked about his official PS5 teardown, revealing that, in addition to the temperature sensor inside the PS5 APU, three additional temperature sensors are placed on the console’s main board, allowing Sony to optimize fan speed based on gathered temperature data from games.

“In the future, various games will appear, and APU behavior data for each game will be collected”, the engineer told 4Gamer.

According to 4Gamer, the fan control parameter supports updated through online updates, allowing Sony to control the RPM of the fan via updates. We’ve included the relevant part of 4Gamer’s article down below. Please note that this text has been translated by Google.

In addition to the temperature sensor mounted inside the APU, the temperature sensor is also mounted in three places on the mainboard, and it is designed to control the fan speed using the APU internal temperature and the highest temperature of the three-point temperature sensor as parameters. This fan control parameter is interesting because it also supports updates with online updates. Based on this, there is a plan to advance the optimization of fan control. It is said that the thermal design of the PS5, including the rotational speed of the air-cooled fan, is taking a margin with plenty of room. When a game that continues to be under heavy load for a long time appears, it is also possible to increase the rotation of the fan and enhance cooling performance even at the expense of quietness.

Quite interesting and something that we would really like to know more about. As always, we will keep you posted as soon as more info on the PS5 comes in.

The PS5 launches next month.