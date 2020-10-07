PlayStation 5 Official Teardown Video Provides First Look at the Console’s Components

The first ever PlayStation 5 teardown video has been shared today, providing the first look at the console's components.

The video, which has been shared on the Official PlayStation Blog, also details the mechanism that has been implemented into the console to make it sound very quiet, something that was highlighted in the Japanese previews that have been shared a few days ago.

We began conceptualizing PS5 in 2015, and we’ve spent the past five years designing and developing the console. Our team values a well thought out, beautifully designed architecture. Inside the console is an internal structure looking neat and tidy, which means that there aren’t any unnecessary components and the design is efficient. As a result, we’re able to achieve our goal of creating a product with a high degree of perfection and quality. In this teardown video of the PlayStation 5 console, you will be able to see how we have thoughtfully integrated our technology into this console. We felt it was inevitable to make a generational leap in terms of performance in order to deliver a new, next-generation gaming experience. However, to do so, we had to balance every aspect of the system, from focusing on reducing the noise level to enhancing the cooling capacity, more than ever before. We’ve also highlighted the mechanism in the video below that we’ve incorporated into the PS5 console to make the operating sounds even quieter. After an extensive and complex trial and error process, we were pleased with the end result and I can not wait for our fans to get their hands on the PS5 console and “hear” it for themselves.

The PlayStation 5 console launches on November 12th in North America and other select territories and on November 19th in Europe and the rest of the world.