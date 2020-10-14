PlayStation 5 Configuration, Clocks and Hardware Shape Were Decided Two Years Ago; Fan Is the Reason for the Console’s Size

Many of the PlayStation 5 most important features have been decided two years ago, according to the console's mechanical and thermal design team's head.

Speaking with Nikkei's XTech, Yasuhiro Otori confirmed that the console's configuration, clocks, and hardware shape were decided two years ago. Preparations for liquid metal cooling also began at that time.

We started preparing for the adoption of liquid metal TIM about two years ago when the PS5 hardware configuration and shape were roughly decided. In addition to design, we have begun various studies toward the adoption of TIM for liquid metals, from the manufacturing process to procurement.

Yasuhiro Otori also discussed why they went for liquid metal cooling for the PlayStation 5, confirming that it was chosen due to the high operating frequency and small die size.

The reason for trying to use the liquid metal TIM is that the main processor (SoC) has a high operating frequency, but the die is small and the heat density is "very high" (Mr. Otori). In particular, the heat density of SoC during games is "much higher" than that of PS4, he said. That's because the PS5's SoC "basically runs at almost full power during games," he said. Therefore, the value of TDP (Thermal Design Power) and the amount of heat generated during the game are "almost the same".

During the same interview, Yasuhiro Otori also confirmed that the PlayStation 5's size is due to the fan's size, as the large fan was required to cool both sides of the console equally. Installing two smaller fans would have made the console smaller, but the current design would have made it difficult to control them with the console's current design, and it would have increased production costs.

The PlayStation 5 console launches in North America and other select territories on November 12th and on November 19th in Europe and the rest of the world.