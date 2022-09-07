Menu
New PlayStation 5 System Update 22.02-06.00.00 Adds 1440p HDMI Output, Updates Game Base, Custom Gamelists, Reorganizes 3D Audio Settings and More

Aernout van de Velde
Sep 7, 2022
PlayStation 5 System Update 22.02-06.00.00

Sony has just pushed PlayStation 5 System Update 22.02-06.00.00, which finally adds support for 1440p HDMI video output.

The new firmware update should be available for your console right now and is quite substantial compared to previous system updates. Aside from 1440p HDMI output, the new update packs changes to the Game Base, adds an option to create custom game lists, reorganizes the 3D audio settings, adds new features to the game hubs, and more. We’ve included some screenshots of the changes included with this new firmware version down below. The official release notes for this update will likely be released via Sony's official system update page here.

The PlayStation 5 is available globally now. As covered last month, Sony increased the price of both digital and physical models in most countries due to the changed economic landscape.

“The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing”, Sony's Jim Ryan wrote on the PS Blog. “We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries. Based on these challenging economic conditions, SIE has made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price (RRP) of PlayStation 5 in select markets across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), as well as Canada. There will be no price increase in the United States.”

