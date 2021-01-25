A Ghost of Tsushima sequel for PlayStation 5 is currently in the works at developer Sucker Punch Productions.

Recently, we already reported on a job listing hinting at a sequel to last year’s samurai hit title, and the studio’s Cinematics Video Creative Director, Dave Malloy, has now directly confirmed the existence of Ghost of Tsushima 2 for Sony’s next-gen console through his LinkedIn resume.

“Before Sucker Punch Productions, Dave has had a handful of creative awards and Emmy® nominations under his professional belt working for Digital Kitchen”, the “about” section of his profile reads. “Currently he’s the Cinematics Video Creative Director at Sucker Punch for in-game cinematics, motion capture, editorial, cinematography, music, art direction, tone, 2D motion graphics and game capture. Also in charge of the outgoing trailers, teasers and commercials for Sony / Sucker Punch Productions. Dave has a passion and super strength in artistic visual storytelling, editorial, and cinematography. Also excels in art experimentation, creative thinking and team collaboration. Presently working on the Ghost of Tsushima game for Sony PlayStation.”

Interestingly, while the final sentence now reads “for Sony PlayStation”, yesterday it read for “Sony PS5”. As such, it seems that the reference to Sony’s next-gen console was changed. Whether this means that the title will be a cross-gen title for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 is unknown at this point, but it’s good to know that a sequel to the magnificent open-world action title is in the works.

Our very-own Alessio Palumbo reviewed the title back in July of last year and praised visuals, audio, combat system, characters, and massive scope.