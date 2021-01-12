Ghost of Tsushima Sequel or DLC Again Hinted at by Sucker Punch Job Ads

Ghost of Tsushima has been a major success for Sucker Punch, their fastest-selling game ever in fact, and it seems the studio is already working on bringing fans more epic samurai fun. Late last year, a Sucker Punch job ad indicated the studio was looking for a writer with a “knowledge of feudal Japanese history,” leading fans to draw obvious conclusions. Well, a new job ad makes things even more explicit.

Sucker Punch is now looking for a combat designer, and the job ad specifically says the applicant “must have played Ghost of Tsushima and understand its core combat systems.” So yeah, there you go, more GoT is pretty much a lock. What form the new Tsushima content will take remains up in the air – a full sequel? DLC? A standalone expansion in the vein of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy or Spider-Man Miles Morales? That remains to be seen, although the new job ad makes pretty clear that Sucker Punch is working on new content. Prototyping new types of enemies, abilities, and progression systems is mentioned, so this is more than just a next-gen remaster or remixing of the original Ghost of Tsushima.

Haven’t tried out Ghost of Tsushima yet? It’s definitely worth your time. Wccftech’s Alessio Palumbo was a big fan and we ultimately named it one of our favorite action games of 2020…

Ghost of Tsushima is Sucker Punch's best game to date and a great open world title capable of measuring up to some of the biggest and best names in the genre. The game’s excellent rendition of feudal Japan, along with its well-written characters and story, make Ghost of Tsushima stand out as the last true must-have PlayStation 4 exclusive.

Ghost of Tsushima is available now on PS4. What do you think? Ready for more?