PS5 DualSense Battery Said to Last Approximately 3 to 4 Hours Longer Than DS4’s; Triggers Behaving Differently – Rumor

The PS5 DualSense battery allegedly last roughly 3 to 4 hours longer than that of the DualShock 4 controller.

Recently, Reddit user ‘Viper_on_fire’ briefly posted a video of the upcoming DualSense PS5 controller. The video was deleted shortly after (we included a working link to the video nonetheless, but another Reddit user now claims to have received some interesting additional details about the controller, including battery life, comfort, the adaptive triggers and more.

While great, Sony’s PS4 DualShock 4 controller isn’t known for its battery life. Lasting roughly 5 to 6 hours on a single charge, many PS4 owners are using an additional DualShock 4 or have switched to third-party alternatives. If the freshly-surfaced details about the DualSense are correct, however, Sony’s upcoming PS5 controller lasts considerably longer than the current-gen controller.

In addition, the poster writes that the DualSense is much more comfortable and less bulky than the original PS4 controller. Another interesting detail is the behavior of the adaptive triggers on the DualSense, which are said to work differently from each other.

We’ve included the text of the Reddit post down below:

Its from u/viper_on_fire, the person who had the dualsense in hands and posted it in this subreddit, but then deleted it. They tried the controller and he told me what he felt with it The Buttons: The D-pad and the main buttons feel similar to the dualshock 4 with no differences overall However, the Touchpad does feel more responsive and clicky as he tried it. The triggers are interesting, the L1 and R1 dont click, they push down as they're triggers, the L2 and R2 however, felt harder to push down than normal, even without the tension points activated. Battery Life: They noted that it averaged around 3 to 4 hours more than the dualshock 4 The Comfort of it: They noted that it is much more comfortable than the dualshock 4 and less bulky overall, they even noted that it was more comfortable than the Xbox one controller in thier eyes. Haptic Feedback and the Microphone: They told me that they didnt get a chance to play with those features around, however they did tell me that they would try it in a later point and that they would notify me. Other Stuff: The Lightstrip is much dimmer than the dualshock 4's lightbar They also noted that PSVR wont support this controller due to not having a lightbar.

As with all unconfirmed leaks and rumors, be sure to take the information with a fair pinch of salt for now.

The PS5 and its DualSense controller will release later this year.