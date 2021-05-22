New Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition PC Patch Adds PS5 DualSense Controller Support

A new Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition PC patch has been deployed which adds support for the PS5 DualSense controller.

The new hotfix, which updates the game to version 2.0.0.1, for the enhanced edition of 4A Games' latest Metro installment was rolled out via Steam yesterday. Alongside DualSense controller support, the patch also fixes with DLC entitlements not unlocking correctly and a Vsync issue. After applying the hotfix, PC players will be able to play the game using the new PlayStation 5 DualSense controller.

Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition Hotfix Addresses DLSS and HDR Issues

Down below you’ll find the official release notes, as supplied by 4A Games. “In the previous hotfix we also added a fix for reported issues when using HDR and DLSS at the same time”, the developer writes on the game’s Steam page.

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition PC Patch Hotfix May 21st Fixed issue with DLC Entitlements unlocking incorrectly

Fixed issue where Vsync would lock to 60fps even when higher refresh rate is possible

Fixed crash in Two Colonels specific to RTX2060

Added PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller support

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition is available now for PC. The freshly released version of the shooter improved Ray Tracing and adds DLSS 2.0 support.

In the two years since 4A Games pioneered the use of real-time ray tracing, new research, tools, and middleware have led to massive strides in image quality and performance, inspiring the team at 4A to create a new, upgraded version of the game entitled Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition. Free to everyone who already owns Metro Exodus, the PC Enhanced Edition primarily improves lighting by introducing a suite of new, ray-traced dependent features. Gone are rasterized lighting fall backs and clever hacks - now, all lighting is calculated in real-time with superior accuracy using ray tracing, necessitating the use of a GeForce RTX graphics card for NVIDIA gamers.

The enhanced edition will also be arriving on both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S next month.