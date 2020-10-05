PS5’s Dynamic Adaptive Triggers Are Perfect to Illustrate Complex Interactions with Objects, Says Dev

While the PS5 has less raw computing power than its main competitor, the Xbox Series X, the next-gen console designed by Sony features other advantages such as a faster Input/Output throughput, the 3D audio HRTF-based Tempest engine technology, and a completely redesigned controller which abandoned the trademark DualShock name for the moniker 'DualSense'.

Not long ago, we argued that the DualSense controller's unique capabilities could turn out to be the true ace in the hole of the PS5 once it gets in the hands of gamers. Both the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers have been widely praised by first-party as well as third-party game makers, particularly for the enhanced immersion they provide.

Crash Bandicoot 4 Next-Gen Console Version Seemingly Leaked by ESRB

In our latest game developer interview with Starward Industries, the independent studio formed by ex CD PROJEKT RED and Techland veterans working on The Invincible, we asked what they thought of the PS5 controller. Here, too, we received an enthusiastic response.

Marek Markuszewski (CEO & Project Lead): While in PS5 we especially appreciate 3D Audio and Adaptive Triggers for improved immersion and experience. Mariusz Antkiewicz (Gameplay Designer): We’re absolute fans of dynamic adaptive triggers. They are perfect to illustrate the complex interactions with objects such as machines, tools, and equipment in the game by adding a new angle to improve the experience. A more intuitive and literally tactile gameplay will greatly help in terms of immersion.

It won't be long until we all get to experience the DualSense controller ourselves, as Sony's PS5 console is going to be available in stores (for those who have pre-ordered it, given the limited quantities) starting November 12th in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia, while the rest of the world will get it on November 19th.

Did you already reserve one for yourself? Let us know below.