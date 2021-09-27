PS Plus October 2021 Games Possibly Leaked and Include Hell Let Loose for PS5 Alongside MKX and PGA TOUR 2K21 for PS4
Ahead of Sony’s official announcement later this week, the free PS Plus October 2021 games might have leaked for both PS5 and PS4.
Next month’s rumored PS Plus lineup was again posted by an active poster on French deals website Dealabs, and then made its way on German deal site Mydealz.
Although neither of these titles have officially been confirmed just yet, the free PS5 and PS4 titles that are said to be included next month are “Hell Let Loose” for PlayStation 5, “Mortal Kombat X” for PlayStation 4, and “PGA TOUR 2K21” for PlayStation 4.
Before becoming visible on the French deals site, the user-submitted deals are first submitted to the site’s moderation team and checked beforehand. As always with these ‘leaks’, however, take the information above with a pinch of salt for now. On the other hand, the poster has proven to be quite reliable in the past and he/she correctly ‘leaked’ previous PS Plus lineups, including Days Gone, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, and Oddworld: Soulstorm for PlayStation 5. In addition, the poster was spot on with July’s PS Plus games as well.
As always, we’ll update you as soon as we learn more about the free PS Plus October 2021 games for PS4 and PS5.
Hell Let Loose PS5
Fight in the most iconic battles of the Western Front, including Carentan, Omaha Beach and Foy and more. This is combat at a whole new scale....with lumbering tanks dominating the battlefield, crucial supply chains fuelling the frontlines, you are a cog in the machine of colossal combined arms warfare. Hell Let Loose puts you in the chaos of war, complete with deep player-controlled vehicles, a dynamically evolving front line, and crucial unit-focused gameplay that commands the tide of battle.
Mortal Kombat X
Who’s Next? Experience the Next Generation of the #1 Fighting Franchise.
Mortal Kombat X combines unparalleled, cinematic presentation with all new gameplay. For the first time, players can choose from multiple variations of each character impacting both strategy and fighting style.
PGA Tour 2K21
Play against the pros. Play with your crew. In PGA TOUR 2K21, you can play by the rules or create your own featuring a new PGA TOUR Career Mode, licensed courses and more! Powered by The Golf Club.
