PS Plus October 2021 Games Possibly Leaked and Include Hell Let Loose for PS5 Alongside MKX and PGA TOUR 2K21 for PS4

Ahead of Sony’s official announcement later this week, the free PS Plus October 2021 games might have leaked for both PS5 and PS4.

Next month’s rumored PS Plus lineup was again posted by an active poster on French deals website Dealabs, and then made its way on German deal site Mydealz.

Although neither of these titles have officially been confirmed just yet, the free PS5 and PS4 titles that are said to be included next month are “Hell Let Loose” for PlayStation 5, “Mortal Kombat X” for PlayStation 4, and “PGA TOUR 2K21” for PlayStation 4.

Before becoming visible on the French deals site, the user-submitted deals are first submitted to the site’s moderation team and checked beforehand. As always with these ‘leaks’, however, take the information above with a pinch of salt for now. On the other hand, the poster has proven to be quite reliable in the past and he/she correctly ‘leaked’ previous PS Plus lineups, including Days Gone, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, and Oddworld: Soulstorm for PlayStation 5. In addition, the poster was spot on with July’s PS Plus games as well.

As always, we’ll update you as soon as we learn more about the free PS Plus October 2021 games for PS4 and PS5.