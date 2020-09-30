PS Plus and Games With Gold for October Announced, Include Maid of Sker and Vampyr

Sony and Microsoft have revealed the PS Plus and Games With Gold subscribers will be able to play for free in October, and as you might expect given the time of year, the games have some appropriate spooky flair. Sony is offering up Vampyr and Need for Speed Playback, and Microsoft is offering the recently-released Maid of Sker, Double Fine classic Costume Quest, and more.

Here are Sony’s descriptions of October’s PS Plus games:

Vampyr Life is Strange developer Dontnod Entertainment challenges you to embrace the darkness with this 1918-set, third-person action RPG with deep narrative choices. Play a doctor turned vampire ghosting through a London gripped by violence and fear. Use your supernatural abilities, as well as man-made tools and weapons to fight or flee the forces of evil and vampire hunters. Save the city’s populace or feed on them to become stronger, but giving in to your bloodlust can have grave consequences. Need for Speed Payback Survive thrilling heist missions, partake in metal-crunching car battles, perform dazzling setpieces and more in this four-wheeled action blockbuster. Set in the fictional, corrupt gambler’s paradise of Fortune Valley, choose from three different characters – each with their own unique skills – customise your rides and take on an open world’s worth of events as you seek revenge on those who wronged you.

And here are your October Games With Gold:

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut (Oct. 1 – 30) Paying homage to classic ‘80s trash horror, play as Skullface, an adorably demented villain, out to terrorize camp counselors and any other blocky victims he finds. New dimensions of absurd terror and over 300 fiendish puzzles await in this isometric puzzle game. Maid of Sker (Oct. 16 – Nov. 15) Do not panic, don’t even breathe! Set in a remote hotel with a macabre and gory history, use stealth tactics to stay alive against a cult of sound-based enemies. Inspired by chilling tales in Welsh folklore, do your best to survive and brave the nightmares of the Quiet Ones. Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy (Oct. 1 – 15) Inspired by the mythology of ancient Egypt, play as Sphinx, and his reluctant hero friend, the Mummy, as they travel the world to foil the evil plans of Set. Use stealth, agility, and special powers to find the stolen magical crowns of Egypt and save the world. Costume Quest (Oct. 16 – 31) Collect super-powered magical costumes and level up your hero in the monster-filled neighborhoods of Auburn Pines. Complete numerous quests, build up your party, and take down evil in the Halloween tale that will capture the imagination of kids and the kids-at-heart.

As always, Microsoft is offering a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which includes Game Pass and XBL Gold) for $1 for new subscribers. Sony offers a 14-day free PS Plus trial for new subscribers in Europe and Canada, but not in the US.

What do you think of this October’s free games? Is Sony or Microsoft the winner this month?