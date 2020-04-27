PS4 PS Plus May 2020 Games Might Have Leaked and They Are Brutal

The PS4 PS Plus games for next month might have leaked online, and if legit, they are brutal.

Another month means another PS Plus game leak ahead of Sony’s official announcement. On the ResetEra forums, user ‘Adookah’ has posted an alleged ad for next month’s PS Plus PS4 lineup. As the user claims to have received the image ‘from a friend’, it’s not sure how legitimate this ‘leak’ is at this point. In addition, there’s something about the font that makes us question whether the image is real, but if legit, PlayStation fans will be happy with May’s PS Plus titles.

Alright so now for the actual games – Dark Souls Remastered and Dying Light are said to be next month’s games being offered by Sony.

These are some excellent titles that offer enough content to get you through the month.

Dark Souls Remastered Developed by FromSoftware Inc., DARK SOULS: REMASTERED allows players to explore the twisted ancient land of Lordran in the first title of the critically acclaimed action role-playing series like never before. Experience the rich world of DARK SOULS in upscaled 4K resolution with 60FPS when playing on a PlayStation 4 Pro system, Xbox One X, and PC. Also, 1080p resolution with 30FPS is available when playing the game on Nintendo Switch with its TV mode. From their first timid steps to absolute mastery, players will build their characters by strategically adapting to daunting foes, exploring haunting locations, and amassing a large collection of weapons, armour and magic spells to utilise for a truly unique playstyle. Dying Light From the creators of hit titles Dead Island and Call of Juarez. Winner of over 50 industry awards and nominations. The game whose uncompromising approach to gameplay set new standards for first-person zombie games. Survive in a city beset by a zombie virus! Discover the hard choice you will have to make on your secret mission. Will loyalty to your superiors prove stronger than the will to save the survivors? The choice is yours…

As always with unverified leaks and rumors, please take the information above with a fair pinch of salt. We’ll update when we learn more about the PS Plus lineup for May.

Meanwhile, be sure to grab Uncharted 4 and Dirt Rally 2 as part of this month's PS Plus lineup.