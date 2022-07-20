Project GG Has Been Greatly Expanded Since The Original Reveal; PlatinumGames is Working on a New In-House IP

Project GG has been expanded greatly since its initial reveal, and Hideki Kamiya wants to ensure the quality will be as high as possible.

Speaking with Famitsu in a new interview, PlatinumGames' Atsushi Inaba, Hideki Kamiya, and new hire Takao Yamane talked about the changes happening at the company and future projects. Regarding Project GG, Hideki Kamiya revealed that the game has been expanded quite a bit since its initial reveal with ideas from other team members, and what was originally meant to be a simple action game has become something more. The game will also have a core gameplay mechanic like The Wonderful 101's Unite Morph and Bayonetta's Witch Time that will define it. Unfortunately, Hideki Kamiya did not provide additional information on Project GG, and we will only hear more about it next year. A release date or even a window hasn't been set either, as Hideki Kamiya is ready to delay the game if necessary to make it as high-quality as possible.

During the same interview, it has also been confirmed that Platinum Games is working on another in-house IP alongside Project GG. No other information has been provided on this new IP, other than the fact that it is a large-scale project and that the development of all future projects will require more staff. The studio aims to have more than 1000 employees at some point.

Project GG was announced over two years ago, and not a lot has been said since the announcement. Back in 2020, Atsushi Inaba hinted that the game wasn't that far from release, but with the change in scope obviously came longer development time.

Basically we’d like to hit PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam, and then of course PS5 and Series X are coming soon. We don’t know exactly when this will come out, but we’d like to release it on whatever are the main platforms at that time.

Put it this way, we’re not looking at something as long as three years. Nor will it be as soon as half a year or a year. But as our first self-owned and self-published game, we want to deliver it as soon as we can.

Project GG releases on a yet-to-be-confirmed date. We will keep you updated on it as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.