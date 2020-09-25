Final Fantasy XVI Has Been in Development for Four Years; Release May Be Sooner Than Most Think – Rumor

Final Fantasy XVI has been in development for a few years, and it may release sooner than most people think.

Speaking on the Triple Click podcast, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier confirmed that the next entry in the series developed by Square Enix has been in development for at least four years. As such, the game is releasing sooner than most people expect.

Final Fantasy XVI is a Timed PS5 Console Exclusive, Trailer Reveals Dark, Bloody Tone

I've heard from people who are familiar with the game's development that it's actually been in development for at least four years in some capacity, so it's coming sooner than people think.

Final Fantasy XVI, revealed as a PlayStation 5 console exclusive and PC game last week, will be produced by Final Fantasy XIV producer Naoki Yoshida and directed by Hiroshi Takai, who also worked on Final Fantasy XIV as an assistant director.

How did you enjoy the Final Fantasy XVI trailer? The exclusive footage, comprised of both battles and cutscenes running in real-time, represents but a fraction of what our team has accomplished since the start of development on this, an all-new FINAL FANTASY game. In that span, the team’s size has grown from a handful of core members to a full-fledged unit that continues to polish and build upon what they have created so far, all to provide players an experience unmatched in terms of story and gameplay. From the establishment of an all new development environment, to learning the ins-and-outs of the PS5, the team and I have taken on countless challenges during our journey to bring you the sixteenth chapter in the storied Final Fantasy franchise. And though we’re pouring our hearts and souls into this project each and every day, it may still be some time before we can get it into your hands. However, I promise it will be worth the wait!

Final Fantasy XVI is currently in development for PC and PlayStation 5. A release date has yet to be confirmed.