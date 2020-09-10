Note: This is a developing story. Additional details about Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake will be added later.

For weeks now we’ve been inundated with rumors that Ubisoft’s long-neglected Prince of Persia franchise was on the way back, which were seemingly confirmed by a leak on the Russian-language version of Uplay earlier this morning. Well, today at the latest Ubisoft Forward show it was made official – Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake is the real deal, and it’s coming this year! Check out the first trailer for Ubisoft’s reimaging of this classic, below!

Looking exactly how Prince of Persia ought to look! Hopefully this is the beginning of more remasters and remakes from Ubisoft’s classic catalog.

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake wall runs onto PC, Xbox One, and PS5 on January 21.