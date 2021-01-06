Prime Gaming Adds New Red Dead Online and Valorant Content, 5 New Titles in January

This past summer Amazon launched Prime Gaming, which grants Prime subscribers access to exclusive in-game content and a small library of free games. In January, Amazon will be adding five new games, including Void Bastards and Bridge Constructor Playgrounds, and doling out new in-game content for major titles like Red Dead Online, Valorant, Star Wars: Squadrons, and more.

Wccftech’s Best Shooters of 2020 – Shoot to Kill, Aim to Please

Here are the new free games available via Prime Gaming this month:

Void Bastards - A revolutionary new strategy-shooter that will test your wits and exercise your aim.

- A revolutionary new strategy-shooter that will test your wits and exercise your aim. When Ski Lifts Go Wrong - Ride into a hilarious construction puzzler packed with over 100 creative physics-based challenges, sports and bloody disasters.

- Ride into a hilarious construction puzzler packed with over 100 creative physics-based challenges, sports and bloody disasters. Bridge Constructor Playground - Let your creative side run riot across 30 innovative levels building bridges over deep valleys, canals or rivers.

- Let your creative side run riot across 30 innovative levels building bridges over deep valleys, canals or rivers. Alt-Frequencies - Record, rewind time and broadcast snippets of radio shows to expose radio hosts, conspiracy theorists and politicians.

- Record, rewind time and broadcast snippets of radio shows to expose radio hosts, conspiracy theorists and politicians. Along the Edge - A visual novel set in the European countryside, where your choices impact the main character's personality and appearance.

And here’s some of the in-game content you’ll be able to claim:

Star Wars: Squadrons - Ring in the new year by claiming two new pilot helmets for EA’s first-person space dogfighting experience!

- Ring in the new year by claiming two new pilot helmets for EA’s first-person space dogfighting experience! Red Dead Online - Players can look forward to numerous Red Dead Online offers, including a Bounty Hunter License and a Purple Bounty Wagon Tint.

- Players can look forward to numerous Red Dead Online offers, including a Bounty Hunter License and a Purple Bounty Wagon Tint. Valorant - Claim 10 free Radianite Points in the popular 5v5 tac-shooter.

- Claim 10 free Radianite Points in the popular 5v5 tac-shooter. Madden NFL 21 - Start 2021 off right with a Zero Chill pack, including five 81+ Overall Zero Chill players, with the chance of getting one 89 OVR player.

- Start 2021 off right with a Zero Chill pack, including five 81+ Overall Zero Chill players, with the chance of getting one 89 OVR player. SMITE - New year, new Ah Muzen Cab -- claim a new skin for the god of bees until January 25.

- New year, new Ah Muzen Cab -- claim a new skin for the god of bees until January 25. Paladins - Buff up your new year with a Xeno-Buster Ash skin, available until January 28.

Finally, here’s the full content drop schedule for January:

Available Now - Free Games with Prime - When Ski Lifts Go Wrong, Void Bastards, Bridge Constructor Playground, Alt Frequencies, Along the Edge

Available Now - Grand Theft Auto content

Available Now - Red Dead Online content

Available Now – Star Wars: Squadrons content, Drop 2

Available Now - Madden NFL 21 content, Drop 3

Available Now - Aquapark.io limited-time ad-free play

Available Now - Cube Surfer limited-time ad-free play

Available Now - League of Legends content, Drop 1

Available Now - Legends of Runeterra content, Drop 1

Available Now - SMITE content, Drop 4

Available Now - Rogue Company content, Drop 4

January 7 - Magic Tiles 3 content, Drop 6

January 8 - Last chance to claim: Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

January 12 - Roblox content, Drop 6

January 13 - Maple Story M content

January 14 - Magic Tiles 3 content, Drop 7

January 15 - League of Legends content, Drop 2

January 15 - Last chance to claim: Turmoil, Sigma Theory: Global Cold War, HyperDot, Close to the Sun, Wizard of Legend

January 19 - Valorant content, Drop 1

January 21 - Magic Tiles 3 content, Drop 8

January 25 - League of Legends content, Drop 3

As mentioned, Prime Gaming is a “free” additional benefit for singing up for Amazon Prime. You can get more information about Prime Gaming, including its currently lineup of 35+ free games, right here.

Have you been taking advantage of the benefits of Prime Gaming? Plan to play any of January’s new games? Personally, I’ve heard good things about Void Bastards.