Riot Games Joins Xbox Game Pass with Benefits for Valorant and League Players

Ule Lopez
Riot Games Xbox Game Pass

Time to wake up to some news that might put a smile on some people's faces as Microsoft has announced its partnership with Riot Games to bring their acclaimed titles to Game Pass. Game Pass Subscribers will also find a plethora of benefits from these games available on PC and mobile devices exclusive to Xbox Game Pass owners.

So, let's start right away by listing the unlocks that will be available starting today for all Game Pass members from Riot Games titles.

VALORANT

  • All Current Agents
  • Access to every new Agent as soon as they are released
  • 20% Match XP Boost to Battle Pass, Event Pass, and active Agent Contract progress

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS

  • All 160+ Champions
  • Access to every new champion as soon as they're released
  • 20% XP boost

LEGENDS OF RUNETERRA

  • All cards in Foundations Set
  • More benefits to come in January

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS: WILD RIFT

  • All 80+ Champions
  • Day 1 Access to every new champion as they're released
  • 20% XP Boost

Additionally, players who link their Riot Games account and their Xbox Profile by January 1, 2023 will also get a bonus reward in each of the titles:

  • Valorant – Pocket Sage Buddy
  • League of Legends – Masterwork Chest and Key
  • Teamfight Tactics – Little Legend Rare Egg
  • Wild Rift – Random Emote Chest
  • Legends of Runeterra – Prismatic Chest

If you want to know how to access your benefits, you can check this neat video guide made by Xbox. It's as easy as installing and playing a Riot game through the Xbox App on PC. You can check it out below:

Xbox Game Pass is available for both console and PC players. Purchasing the Ultimate version will allow you to reap the benefits on both PC and console. The Riot Games and benefits are (obviously) exclusively available for PC and mobile where applicable.

