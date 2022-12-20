Bungie Hires Former Valorant Game Director Joe Ziegler

Former Valorant Game Director Joe Ziegler has joined Destiny developer Bungie as Game Director.

Ziegler announced the news via Twitter yesterday. "Update: Happy to announce my new home is at Bungie working on new stuff that hopefully will one day get to be played by you all", the Game Director wrote.

No further details about what project Ziegler will be working on next have been shared just yet. For over eight years, Ziegler fulfilled a position as Game Director at Riot Games. Last year, Ziegler announced that he would hand over the mantle to colleague Andy Ho to work on something new at Riot Games.

"It is with a heart full of gratitude and a deep excitement that I come to you today with news.", Ziegler wrote back in December of 2021. "After 8 years of working on VALORANT, building it from the ground up with a team of dedicated and passionate developers who’ve worked tirelessly to serve you all with the respect and admiration that you deserve, I am giving up the mantle of game director of the VALORANT tac-shooter to my good friend, Andy Ho."

The Game Director added, "Andy is someone who I am proud to say has put many years of his own into VALORANT, and whose personal dedication to deliver to the highest standards inspires all who work with him. He has my full faith and trust that he will continue to grow and evolve VALORANT year-over-year to become even better than what I could imagine it to be. As for me, I’ll be starting something new (*wink, secrets…) in the hopes that we can even scratch the surface of the amazing impact VALORANT has already had so far."

We know that Bungie is working on a brand-new IP, which might very well be a third-person action title using Destiny 2's Tiger Engine. Whether Ziegler is involved with this project is unknown at this point. As always, we will keep you updated as soon as more information comes in on this matter.