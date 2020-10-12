Samsung 870 QVO SATA III SSD With 2TB Capacity Is Available for Just $199.99 While Delivering Speed, and Reliability

Samsung’s SSDs are known to be the best in the business in both performance, reliability, and having a well-thought-out software suite, making the installation process as seamless as it can be. Unfortunately, these perks also come with a price literally, and if you’ve noticed, such SSDs are pricey compared to the competition, but not today. The Samsung 870 QVO series is the Korean giant’s less expensive version of solid state drives that are still very reliable but on this occasion, the 2TB version costs just $199.99 on Amazon.

Such a discount is quite rare, and with one day remaining for Prime Day to officially kick off, it’s no wonder why this price cut has been put into place. Overall, the Samsung 870 QVO 2TB delivers the best price-to-performance ratio, and the $50 discount means you’ll be able to invest more on your other PC components. Samsung claims that the 870 QVO series can deliver sequential read speeds of up to 560MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 530MB/s.

If you have a slower mechanical hard drive in your system, the Samsung 870 QVO will not just deliver those speed increases, but you’ll have ample storage for your other programs. As for reliability, this SSD can withstand 720 TBW (terabytes written) so by the time the drive actually fails on you, you’ll probably be looking to purchase a different SSD long before.

Another way Samsung provides a seamless installation process to the user is through its Magician Software. Using third-party data migration programs can be thoroughly painful but with this, you can effortlessly transfer the existing data from your current drive onto the Samsung 870 QVO 2TB version. The process hardly takes a few minutes to complete and when it’s done, you’ll notice the new life given to your system.

As of right now, the Samsung 870 QVO series has garnered a 4.8-star rating out of 5 on Amazon, showing the number of satisfied customers. With the latest discount, we’re confident you’ll also end up like those happy buyers so go ahead, upgrade your rig right away.