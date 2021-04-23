You Can Now Pre-Order Apple’s AirTags and Purple iPhone 12

True to Apple’s word, you can now pre-order both the purple iPhone 12 series and the AirTags from the company’s website. Do keep in that the purple finish is available for only the less expensive iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. Aside from the unique paint job, nothing else regarding the specifications and features is different between different variants. You get the same flat-edge design, same A14 Bionic SoC, along with a 5G modem, depending on which area you live in.

You also get the same display, same cameras, and same sized battery, so as we said, nothing has changed except for the finish. Apple’s newest product are the AirTags and if you are the kind of person that has a propensity for misplacing items, then these trackers will be the ideal purchase for you. A single AirTag will set you back by $29, while a pack of four will cost you $99.

An Apple VP Says the AirTags Are Meant to Locate Lost Items, Not Children or Pets

We recommend getting the 4-pack because not only is it an excellent deal in terms of savings, but you will also have more trackers in case you want to search for more items. If you may have noticed, the Apple TV 4K, 2021 iPad Pro, or the 24-inch M1 iMac are not available to pre-order. That is because Apple has chosen a different date for these products and that is April 30, so you will have to visit the company’s website exactly a week later to secure a purchase.

If you want to start pre-ordering, click on the links below and you will be directed to the product page. If you have a habit of misplacing your belongings, or if you want a different-colored iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini, do let us know which one you are getting, down in the comments.