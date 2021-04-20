iPhone 12 Announced by Apple in Purple, Available Later This Month

In a surprising turn of events, Apple has announced a new iPhone 12 color in purple. This is not something that we have expected, but Tim Cook kicked off the Spring Loaded event with the announcement of a brand new color for the brand new iPhone.

For those wondering when the phone will launch, the purple iPhone is going on pre-order today and will be shipping on April 30th, later this month. Apple is going to launch the purple phone in both standard and mini options. We are not sure if Apple plans on extending this color option to the Pro and Pro Max, but we will keep you posted if that is the case.

Apple Card Family Allows People to Share Apple Card and Build Credit Together

This is what Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, says about the new purple iPhone.

The incredible iPhone 12 is the most popular smartphone in the world, and the iPhone 12 family has an over 99 percent customer satisfaction rate. The new purple finish, just in time for spring, adds another bright and fun option to the lineup, and we think customers are going to love it. This gorgeous new color joins the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini family, which is available in five other stunning finishes, and features an advanced dual-camera system, Super Retina XDR display, improved durability, A14 Bionic — the fastest chip ever in a smartphone — great battery life, and the best 5G experience on any smartphone.

You are, of course, getting a 6.1-inch for the standard variant and a 5.4-inch offering in the Mini. Both of the offerings will be available with 5G and all the hardware that made iPhone 12 so amazing. Both phones also ship with industry-leading IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance up to 6 meters for up to 30 minutes.

